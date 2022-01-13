Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Japan Stocks Set to Dip as Investors Await China's Trade Data for December

By Weizhen Tan, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • China will be releasing its trade data on its exports and imports for December.
  • South Korea's central bank is also due to release its interest rate decision on Friday.
  • Over on Wall Street, stocks struggled on Thursday as a rebound in tech stocks faded, erasing gains from earlier this week.

SINGAPORE — Japan markets were set to fall on Friday as the recent rally in U.S. stocks broke momentum with the Nasdaq snapping a three-day winning streak.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,330, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,280. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,489.13.

Australia's ASX 200 also dipped 0.5% in early trade.

Money Report

Special Reports 20 mins ago

What Delta Air Lines Predicts for Business Travel After the Omicron Variant

Make It 1 hour ago

Jack Dorsey: Block Is ‘Officially Building an Open Bitcoin Mining System'

In the day ahead, investors will be anticipating the release of China's trade data on its exports and imports for December.

South Korea's central bank is also due to release its interest rate decision on Friday.

Over on Wall Street, stocks struggled on Thursday as a rebound in tech stocks faded, erasing gains from earlier this week.

The S&P 500 slid 1.42% to 4,659.03, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.51% to 14,806.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 176.70 points to close at 36,113.62 after rising more than 200 points earlier in the day.

CNBC PRO Talks: Top hedge fund manager David Neuhauser shares his investment insight and top tips

Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel sees investors flocking to these stocks to protect against inflation

Goldman says these high-quality, cheap stocks will work this year

Inflation worries continued to be in focus, as data stateside showed the producer price index, which measures prices received by producers of goods, services and construction, was up 0.2% for December. Overall, wholesale prices jumped nearly 10% in 2021, the highest calendar-year increase ever in data going back to 2010.

Elsewhere, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to bring down his country's soaring inflation, which hit 36% in December, as the country's central bank geared up for another rate-setting meeting next week.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 94.860, continuing its slide since beginning of the week.

The Japanese yen traded at 114.20 per dollar, as it continued to strengthened from levels above 115 previously. The Australian dollar was at $0.7280, falling back slightly.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsWorld Markets
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us