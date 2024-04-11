Japanese PM Kishida tells Congress the U.S. must play leading role in the world

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged the U.S. Thursday to continue playing a leading role in the world as it faces threats to democracy and the economic order.

The speech comes a day after Kishida joined President Joe Biden for a state visit where they outlined new military cooperation plans and projects to strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance as they counter China and Russia.

Kishida told lawmakers at a joint meeting of Congress that the world is at a pivotal moment that will define the next stage of history.

"The world needs the United States to continue playing this pivotal role in the affairs of nations," Kishida said. "The international order that the U.S. worked for generations to build is facing new challenges, challenges from those with values and principles very different from ours," he added.

Kishida will join Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken for a luncheon at the State Department following the speech.

He will then participate in the first U.S.-Japan-Philippines trilateral summit at the White House with Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Kishida is only the second Japanese leader to address U.S. lawmakers. Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022 after leaving office, became the first Japanese leader to speak to a joint meeting of Congress in 2015.