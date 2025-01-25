Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

JetBlue offers some pilots early retirement packages, union says

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

A passenger arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on November 21, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia.
Alex Wong | Getty Images
  • JetBlue is offering early retirement packages to pilots nearing mandatory retirement age.
  • Eligible pilots will be 59 years old on or before March 31, according to a pilot memo.

JetBlue Airways is offering early retirement packages to some of its pilots, their labor union told members on Friday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The carrier has been working to cut costs and raise up revenue with initiatives such as new first-class seats while dealing with a Pratt & Whitney engine recall that has grounded some of its airplanes.

The company has opened voluntary separation bids and they will close on Feb. 7, said the Air Line Pilots Association note, which was seen by CNBC.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

JetBlue and the union agreed to pay pilots out for 55 hours of their hourly pay rate to their mandatory retirement day or 18 months from the separation agreement, whichever was less. As an example, the letter of agreement said an Airbus A320 captain, 12 years in and who turns 65 in December 2027 would receive $416,293.02, while an Embraer E190 captain with eight years of experience who turns 65 at the end of the year would get $160,858.91.

JetBlue, which reports quarterly results on Tuesday, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter of agreement between the company and union from earlier this week states eligible pilots will be 59 years old on or before March 31. The federally-mandated retirement age for U.S. commercial airline pilots is 65.

Money Report

news 3 hours ago

Jim Cramer critiques Texas Instruments as it deals with auto and industrial market slump

news 3 hours ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm worried about Wendy's'

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us