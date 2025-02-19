Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

JetBlue talking to ‘multiple airlines' about a new partnership

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

A JetBlue plane takes off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Jan. 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. 
Mario Tama | Getty Images
  • JetBlue is talking with carriers about a potential new partnership.
  • A federal judge blocked JetBlue's planned purchase of Spirit Airlines last year.
  • Another judge ruled the carrier's partnership with American Airlines was anticompetitive.

JetBlue Airways is talking with "multiple airlines" about a potential new partnership after federal judges struck down two previous deals, the carrier's president said Wednesday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"If we find a deal that's accretive, we'll absolutely do it," JetBlue's president, Marty St. George, said at a Barclays industry conference.

A federal judge in 2023 ruled the New York airline's partnership in the Northeast with American Airlines was anticompetitive, while a different judge last year blocked JetBlue's plan to acquire budget carrier Spirit Airlines, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

JetBlue representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

JetBlue, which marked its 25th year of flying this month, has been searching for partnerships and deals to grow, contending it must do so to better compete with larger carriers like Delta, American and United.

St. George said a potential tie-up would benefit the company's loyalty program, noting that customers say the frequent flyer points on JetBlue are not as strong as those of the big three U.S. carriers.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

U.S. housing market could lose nearly $1.5 trillion in value due to rising costs of climate change

news 15 mins ago

As DOGE continues federal budget cuts, Elon Musk turns focus to people over 100 receiving Social Security benefits

"Given that we really don't have full global earn and burn, I think to be able to add that to our network would be very, very helpful," he said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us