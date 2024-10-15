Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Jim Cramer explains why investors should wait out ‘sloppy' post-earnings trading

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Jim Cramer on Mad Money
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer advised investors not to trade when stocks react immediately to earnings reports, as some of these moves are not necessarily warranted.
  • "This is just the sloppy way that Wall Street reconsiders the price of a stock when compared to its peers and some parsed headlines during earnings season," he said. "If you're not a professional, you should not be involved in this process."

CNBC's Jim Cramer critiqued the market action Tuesday and advised investors not to trade when stocks react immediately to earnings reports, as some of these moves are not necessarily warranted.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"This is just the sloppy way that Wall Street reconsiders the price of a stock when compared to its peers and some parsed headlines during earnings season," he said. "If you're not a professional, you should not be involved in this process."

Stocks traded "all over the map," Cramer said, as investors began to digest earnings reports, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding 0.75%, the S&P 500 dipping 0.76% and the Nasdaq Composite slipping 1.01%. He said the action occurred as a part of the "quarterly re-pricing process" of earnings season.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Cramer said it's unwise to extrapolate too much information from one company's earnings and apply that information to the rest of the industry and customers in general. He pointed to ASML, a Dutch semiconductor company that saw shares plunge more than 16% after it posted discouraging earnings a day earlier than expected. The panic from this report spread across the chipmaking world, even though some of these companies should be distinguished from one another, Cramer said.

While he's against painting with broad strokes when it comes to earnings season, Cramer said he's not suggesting that there aren't important benchmarks and details worth paying attention to. Instead, he said, during the first stretch of trading after earnings, there's "action based on who knows what."

"There are so many people playing with so much money — professionals who pay people fortunes to figure this stuff out — let them fight to set the price," Cramer said. "For regular investors like you, trying to trade that initial post-earnings action is just an easy way to lose money four times a year, like clockwork."

Money Report

news 38 mins ago

Japan stocks lead declines in Asia-Pacific markets; China housing briefing in focus

news 57 mins ago

Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us