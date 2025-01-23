Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Jim Cramer: Not all Trump comments are investing opportunities

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Jim Cramer on CNBC’s Halftime Report.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that President Donald Trump's comments, however highly-publicized, will not always yield solid investments.
  • "I think we have to expect that President Trump will say something every day that gets a ton of coverage," he said. "We need to monitor these statements, but, look, we can't expect all of them to generate actionable investing ideas, even if they do produce bullish animal spirits that boost the market."

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday cautioned that President Donald Trump's comments, however highly-publicized, will not always yield solid investments.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"I think we have to expect that President Trump will say something every day that gets a ton of coverage," he said. "We need to monitor these statements, but, look, we can't expect all of them to generate actionable investing ideas, even if they do produce bullish animal spirits that boost the market."

Cramer encouraged investors to take some of the president's big-picture proclamations with a grain of salt, saying such broad ideas aren't what usually move the market. He also said that some of Trump's plans might not play out at face value, he continued, such as the president's sweeping energy policy meant to encourage drilling. Oil producers may not immediately take advantage of these allowances, Cramer said, and so the wider group isn't investible just yet. And Trump's demands to lower interest rates hold little weight, Cramer continued, as the Federal Reserve makes those decisions. The president would need to shrink the budget deficit to send rates lower, Cramer added.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

But Trump can invoke some catalysts, Cramer said, and he pointed to White House's recent announcement that it's partnering with Big Tech names like Oracle and Nvidia to invest in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The major data center buildout verifies the demand for products from companies like Nvidia, he continued.

One theme poised to see lasting success is banks, Cramer said, due to Trump's proclivity for deregulation. BlackRock is tied to the bull market Trump wants to fuel, he said, and Goldman Sachs stands to benefit from increased merger activity. However, Trump's criticism of Bank of America for supposedly refusing to serve conservatives is not an investible idea, Cramer continued. The bank denied the accusation.

"Trump wants the banks to succeed, and a higher stock market is the badge he craves," he said. "Even if he's saying bad things about Bank of America."

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: Trump's demands push S&P to new record

news 47 mins ago

Singapore eases monetary policy for the first time since 2020, warns of growth slowdown

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Nvidia, BlackRock and Goldman Sachs.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us