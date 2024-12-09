Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Jim Cramer reviews companies that cracked $100 billion in 2024

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Jim Cramer
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer reviewed several companies that surpassed $100 billion in market cap this year, noting that the names capture the "zeitgeist of the moment" on the market.
  • Palantir, AppLovin, Spotify and Arista Networks were among the stocks he mentioned.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday reviewed several companies that surpassed $100 billion in market cap this year, noting that the names capture the "zeitgeist of the moment" on the market.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"When you get this much money coming in, you can see how all these companies can reach $100 billion, creating a huge amount of wealth, at least on paper," he said. "One more reason why it wouldn't be so bad if some of the winning investors in this market took something delicious off the table."

Cramer first mentioned AppLovin, an enterprise software company that is currently up nearly 760% year-to-date. Some investors think AppLovin could become an extremely successful e-commerce outfit as it does well advertising in the video game space, he said. Palantir has also seen enormous gains, currently up 322% year-to-date. According to Cramer, Wall Street loves this stock because it makes high-profile government deals, and some think it could reinvent the U.S. defense budget.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The market has also been favorable towards Spotify, which has rallied more than 156% year to date, because Wall Street appreciates "sticky" subscription models in the same vein as other top performers like Netflix, Costco and Amazon, Cramer said. Stocks related to the data center — one of the hottest market sectors — have also run up big, including Arista Networks and Eaton.

Cramer also reviewed several other companies that have seen their valuation swell, including Arm, Progressive, Marsh & McLennan, Apollo Global, KKR, Chubb, Fiserv, Automatic Data Processing, Boston Scientific, Citigroup, Palo Alto Networks, Micron and Analog Devices.

"I know we're experiencing a heightened market, with expectations really running so hot that you can't believe that a presidential rally, or, let's say, an end-of-the-year rally, and a stock shortage rally are all in play at once," he said. "Many of these stocks got clocked today as part of a sell-off that seemed to infect the year's best performers."

Money Report

news 45 mins ago

Airline stocks could keep running if they keep capacity under control, Jim Cramer says

news 48 mins ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm not a fan of Novavax'

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Amazon, Costco and Eaton.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us