Jim Cramer Says J.M. Smucker Is the Only New ‘Dividend Aristocrat' Worth Buying

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that investors should consider adding J.M. Smucker stock to their shopping lists.

"Even though this market's had a real good run, and I think the bear is more or less dead outside of tech, I still think you need some downside protection because this is a tricky moment," he said.

Nordson, C.H. Robinson and J.M. Smucker qualified for the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats and will be added to the index on Feb. 1, the S&P Dow Jones Indices said earlier this month.

The index is made up of stocks listed in the benchmark S&P 500 that have raised their dividends for at least the past 25 years. The "dividend aristocrats" tend to be stocks with steady payments, defensive qualities and long-term growth.

Cramer said that while Nordson's stock price is too expensive and management turmoil at C.H. Robinson makes its stock too "iffy," J.M. Smucker sells for a reasonable price.

J.M. Smucker stock is also a great choice for investors worried about how the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes could slow down the economy, he added.

"This is just a good, solid business that deserves to be considered in the top tier of packaged-foods companies, with the likes of General Mills and Campbell Soup," Cramer said. "I don't think it gets the respect that it deserves."

