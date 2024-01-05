Jim Cramer says ‘there's nothing you can do' about strong jobs report: ‘It's a great economy'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday touted the health of the U.S. economy after a much better-than-expected December jobs report.

"There's nothing you can do about it. It's a great economy," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

Employers added 216,000 workers in December, the Labor Department said Friday, while the unemployment rate of 3.7% was unchanged from the prior month. Economists had expected job growth of 170,000 in December and a 3.8% unemployment rate, according to a Dow Jones survey.

"Only the people who thought it was a super weak economy are surprised today," Cramer said. "We're not in a deceleration mode. ... This is a sign of an economy that's the best in the world. We have less inflation and more job growth."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ticked higher in Friday morning trading. The S&P 500 is on track for its first losing week in 10.

The stock market's initial reaction to the jobs data Friday was negative, as investors feared the hot report could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer than previously expected. In recent weeks, expectations for a series of rate cuts in 2024 fueled gains on Wall Street.

Cramer lamented the fact that some on Wall Street want to see a weaker U.S. economy because it would enable the Fed to more aggressively cut interest rates. That, in turn, could help influential parts of the stock market that benefit from lower rates, such as growth-oriented technology companies.

