Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Jim Cramer talks Trump tariffs and investor woes after Dow tumbles

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Jim Cramer on “Mad Money.”
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • Tuesday saw stocks tumble as investors prepared for the ramifications of President Donald Trump's tariff policies.
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer laid out some of Wall Street's major concerns and suggested how the White House might view the issue.
  • "I make no judgments about whether the Trump administration's worldview is good or bad; or even right or wrong," he said. "I just want to put it out there, so you know what you're getting into if you decide to stay in stocks during what's becoming a tumultuous phase in our country's history."

As alarmed investors continue to respond to potential ramifications of President Donald Trump's steep tariff action, CNBC's Jim Cramer laid out some of Wall Street's major concerns and offered some foresight and his take on how the White House might view the issue.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

"I make no judgments about whether the Trump administration's worldview is good or bad; or even right or wrong," he said. "I just want to put it out there, so you know what you're getting into if you decide to stay in stocks during what's becoming a tumultuous phase in our country's history."

The indexes tumbled during Tuesday's session, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipping for the second day in a row, down 1.55% by close. The S&P 500 declined 1.22% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.35%. After delaying the increases for a month, Trump slapped 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico. He also issued an additional 10% tax hike on imports from China after previously implementing a 10% increase last month. Retaliation from all three countries is underway: China added a 15% tariff on some U.S. goods, Canada announced a 25% levy on U.S. products, and Mexico indicated it would respond with its own tariffs this weekend.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Cramer listed several uncertainties created by Trump's tariff hikes, including how the new levies out of Mexico will be paid. Technically, tariffs should be enforced by Customs and Border Protection, he pointed out, but noted that the agency might be kept too busy by Trump's deportation plans. Another unknown is whether companies that commit to boosting domestic manufacturing will be eligible for some sort of rebate, Cramer continued.

He also honed in on the White House's general attitude towards other countries, saying it doesn't seem to matter whether a country is an ally, but whether it "pays its freight." It seems irrelevant to the Trump administration whether its trade policies are consistent, Cramer said, adding that it also doesn't matter that tariffs have historically been considered bad for business. He also highlighted uncertainty around whether other U.S. trading partners will be hit with tariffs next.

"There's no sign that they will, no sign that they won't, so you have to stay on your toes," he said.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Full Video: Rep. Al Green ejected from Trump address to Congress for heckling

news 35 mins ago

K-pop stocks defy South Korea's political and economic woes — as well as Trump tariff threats

The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us