Jim Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I don't want you in' ZIM

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

ZIM: "No. I don't like that, and that dividend is a sucker's play. I don't want you in that stock."

Mosaic: "It's killer...A parabolic move. If I come in now, I think I am too late...I'm going to have to say [don't buy, don't buy] because it's just up too much."

Zoetis: "It does seem to be dead money...I don't see much happening in the veterinary or live stock market at this very moment that's going to help them."

