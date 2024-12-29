Jimmy Carter quotes: ‘I could have wiped Iran off the map'

Quotations by former President Jimmy Carter

"My name is Jimmy Carter, and I'm running for president." — Opening his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, July 15, 1976.

"I've looked on a lot of women with lust. I've committed adultery in my heart many times." — Interview published in the November 1976 issue of Playboy magazine.

Hulton Archive | Getty Images

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"Because we are free we can never be indifferent to the fate of freedom elsewhere. Our moral sense dictates a clear-cut preference for these societies which share with us an abiding respect for individual human rights. We do not seek to intimidate, but it is clear that a world which others can dominate with impunity would be inhospitable to decency and a threat to the well-being of all people." — Inauguration address, Jan. 20, 1977.

"Our decision about energy will test the character of the American people and the ability of the president and the Congress to govern. This difficult effort will be the 'moral equivalent of war' — except that we will be uniting our efforts to build and not destroy." — Nationally televised address about the energy crisis, April 18, 1977.

Bettmann | Getty Images

"I kept our country at peace, which has happened very rarely since the Second World War, and I tried to work for peace between other people who were not directly related to the United States, like between Egypt and Israel. I normalized diplomatic relations with China, and I implemented a very strong human rights commitment that brought about a change throughout Latin America, for instance, from totalitarian military dictatorships to democracies. So I would say the promotion of peace and human rights were the two things that I'm most proud." — 2014 CNBC interview.

"I'd like to be remembered as a champion of peace and human rights. Those are the two things I've found as a kind of guide for my life. I've done the best I could with those, not always successful, of course. I would hope the American people would see that I tried to do what was best for our country every day I was in office." — 2014 CNBC interview.

"I could have been re-elected if I had taken military action against Iran. It would have shown that I was strong and resolute and manly. ... I could have wiped Iran off the map with the weapons that we had. But in the process a lot of innocent people would have been killed, probably including the hostages. And so I stood up against all that advice, and then eventually all my prayers were answered and all the hostages came home safe and free." — 2014 interview with CNBC.

Charles Tasnadi | AP

"Our American values are not luxuries but necessities — not the salt in our bread but the bread itself. Our common vision of a free and just society is our greatest source of cohesion at home and strength abroad — greater even than the bounty of our material blessings. — Farewell address, Jan. 14, 1981

"In order for us human beings to commit ourselves personally to the inhumanity of war, we find it necessary first to dehumanize our opponents, which is in itself a violation of the beliefs of all religions. Once we characterize our adversaries as beyond the scope of God's mercy and grace, their lives lose all value. We deny personal responsibility when we plant landmines and, days or years later, a stranger to us — often a child — is crippled or killed. From a great distance, we launch bombs or missiles with almost total impunity, and never want to know the number or identity of the victims." — Nobel Peace Prize lecture, Dec. 10, 2002.

"It is imperative that the general Arab community and all significant Palestinian groups make it clear that they will end the suicide bombings and other acts of terrorism when international laws and the ultimate goals of the Roadmap for Peace are accepted by Israel." — First edition of his 2006 book "Palestine: Peace, Not Apartheid."

"That was a terribly worded sentence which implied, obviously in a ridiculous way, that I approved terrorism and terrorist acts against Israeli citizens. ... The 'when' was obviously a crazy and stupid word. My publishers have been informed about that and have changed the sentence in all future editions of the book." — NPR interview, Jan. 25, 2007, in reference to the previous quote.

Wally McNamee | Corbis Historical | Getty Images

"I don't have any doubt that if I had had another term in office I could have implemented very firmly the peace agreement that I negotiated with Israel and its neighbors that was never fully implemented." — 2014 interview with CNBC.

"This is a national tragedy and is not who we are as a nation. Having observed elections in troubled democracies worldwide, I know that we the people can unite to walk back from this precipice to peacefully uphold the laws of our nation, and we must. We join our fellow citizens in praying for a peaceful resolution so our nation can heal and complete the transfer of power as we have for more than two centuries." — Statement on Jan. 6. 2021, after the riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

"I'll be teaching Sunday school next week." — Commenting at his church to a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Aug. 16, 2015, four days after he announced he had metastasized cancer.

"I've had a wonderful life, I've had thousands of friends, and I've had an exciting and adventurous and gratifying existence." — Addressing reporters at the Carter Center, Aug. 20, 2015.

"I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death. It didn't really matter to me whether I died or lived. ... I have since that time been absolutely confident that my Christian faith includes complete confidence in life after death." — Speaking at Maranatha Baptist Church, Nov. 3, 2019.