Job Losses Could Hit 47 Million Due to the Coronavirus—These Are the Companies Hiring Remote Workers Today

As businesses continue to grapple with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve estimates that a total of 47 million jobs could be lost as a result of this crisis.
With thousands of restaurants, bars, retail stores and hotels shutting down and remaining closed, as well as layoffs in other industries, a total of 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment claims between March 22 and March 28, according to the Labor Department.
This increase in unemployment has led to a surge in workers looking for new opportunities. But, with more than 30 states across the country issuing stay-at-home orders for residents, millions of job seekers may be compelled to seek new positions that will allow them to work from home.
Money Report
Using data from its annual list of top 100 companies that post the most remote roles, job-search site FlexJobs created a list of which employers are actively hiring during the coronavirus pandemic.
From telehealth jobs in the medical and health industry, to call center representative roles in the customer service field, these 18 remote-friendly companies are looking to bring on new full-time and part-time employees today.
1. CVS Health
Industry: Medical and Health
Available remote positions: Registered Nurse; Enrollment Associate
Click here to view job listings
2. UnitedHealth Group
Industry: Medical and Health
Available remote positions: Registered Nurse Staff Development Instructor; Triage RN Case Manager
Click here to view job listings
3. Netsmart
Industry: Medical and Health
Available remote positions: Chart Reviewer; Certified Coding Specialist
Click here to view job listings
4. Oracle
Industry: Computer and IT
Available remote positions: Principle Linux Engineer; Database Administrator
Click here to view job listings
5. Red Hat
Industry: Computer and IT
Available remote positions: Salesforce Apttus Configuration Engineer; Principle Specialist Solutions Architect-Healthcare
Click here to view job listings
6. LiveArea
Industry: Computer and IT
Available remote positions: Magento Systems Engineer; Front End Architect
Click here to view job listings
7. Liveops
Industry: Customer Service
Available remote positions: Call Center Representative
Click here to view job listings
8. Continuum Global Solutions
Industry: Customer Service
Available remote positions: Customer Service Representative
Click here to view job listings
9. K12
Industry: Education and Training
Available remote positions: High School Special Education Teacher; English Teacher; Curriculum Alignment Contractor—World Languages
Click here to view job listings
10. Great Minds
Industry: Education and Training
Available remote positions: Curriculum Developer, High School; Digital Interactive Curriculum Developer
Click here to view job listings
11. Motorola Solutions
Industry: Sales
Available remote positions: Area Sales Manager; Channel Sales Executive
Click here to view job listings
12. Hubspot
Industry: Sales
Available remote positions: Corporate Account Executive—SaaS Sales; Channel Account Manager
Click here to view job listings
13. Thermo Fisher Scientific
Industry: Sales
Available remote positions: Senior Sales Manager; Cardio Transplantation Business Development Manager
Click here to view job listings
14. Citizens Bank
Industry: Accounting and Finance
Available remote positions: Home Mortgage Capital Markets Business Systems Analyst; Appraisal Analyst II
Click here to view job listings
15. Supporting Strategies
Industry: Accounting and Finance
Available remote positions: Accountant; Bookkeeper
Click here to view job listings
16. Salesforce
Industry: Software and Technology
Available remote positions: Senior Manager, Sales Enablement Program Management Office; Business Consultant, Digital Engagement—Marketing Strategy
Click here to view job listings
17. Amazon
Industry: E-Commerce
Available remote positions: Senior Security Consultant; Recruitment Marketing Specialist; Senior Executive Marketing Manager, Public Sector
Click here to view job listings
18. Vitamin T
Industry: Talent Recruitment
Available remote positions: Traffic Manager, Packaging; Senior Digital Design Manager; Senior Designer; Mobile User Interface Designer
Click here to view job listings
