Job Losses Could Hit 47 Million Due to the Coronavirus—These Are the Companies Hiring Remote Workers Today

As businesses continue to grapple with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve estimates that a total of 47 million jobs could be lost as a result of this crisis.

With thousands of restaurants, bars, retail stores and hotels shutting down and remaining closed, as well as layoffs in other industries, a total of 6.6 million Americans filed unemployment claims between March 22 and March 28, according to the Labor Department.

This increase in unemployment has led to a surge in workers looking for new opportunities. But, with more than 30 states across the country issuing stay-at-home orders for residents, millions of job seekers may be compelled to seek new positions that will allow them to work from home.

Using data from its annual list of top 100 companies that post the most remote roles, job-search site FlexJobs created a list of which employers are actively hiring during the coronavirus pandemic.

From telehealth jobs in the medical and health industry, to call center representative roles in the customer service field, these 18 remote-friendly companies are looking to bring on new full-time and part-time employees today.

Angus Mordant | Bloomberg | Getty Images

1. CVS Health

Industry: Medical and Health

Available remote positions: Registered Nurse; Enrollment Associate

Click here to view job listings

2. UnitedHealth Group

Industry: Medical and Health

Available remote positions: Registered Nurse Staff Development Instructor; Triage RN Case Manager

Click here to view job listings

3. Netsmart

Industry: Medical and Health

Available remote positions: Chart Reviewer; Certified Coding Specialist

Click here to view job listings

4. Oracle

Industry: Computer and IT

Available remote positions: Principle Linux Engineer; Database Administrator

Click here to view job listings

5. Red Hat

Industry: Computer and IT

Available remote positions: Salesforce Apttus Configuration Engineer; Principle Specialist Solutions Architect-Healthcare

Click here to view job listings

SmitBruins | Twenty20

6. LiveArea

Industry: Computer and IT

Available remote positions: Magento Systems Engineer; Front End Architect

Click here to view job listings

7. Liveops

Industry: Customer Service

Available remote positions: Call Center Representative

Click here to view job listings

8. Continuum Global Solutions

Industry: Customer Service

Available remote positions: Customer Service Representative

Click here to view job listings

9. K12

Industry: Education and Training

Available remote positions: High School Special Education Teacher; English Teacher; Curriculum Alignment Contractor—World Languages

Click here to view job listings

10. Great Minds

Industry: Education and Training

Available remote positions: Curriculum Developer, High School; Digital Interactive Curriculum Developer

Click here to view job listings

Robert Marquardt | Getty Images

11. Motorola Solutions

Industry: Sales

Available remote positions: Area Sales Manager; Channel Sales Executive

Click here to view job listings

12. Hubspot

Industry: Sales

Available remote positions: Corporate Account Executive—SaaS Sales; Channel Account Manager

Click here to view job listings

13. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Industry: Sales

Available remote positions: Senior Sales Manager; Cardio Transplantation Business Development Manager

Click here to view job listings

14. Citizens Bank

Industry: Accounting and Finance

Available remote positions: Home Mortgage Capital Markets Business Systems Analyst; Appraisal Analyst II

Click here to view job listings

15. Supporting Strategies

Industry: Accounting and Finance

Available remote positions: Accountant; Bookkeeper

Click here to view job listings

Victor J. Blue | Bloomberg | Getty Images

16. Salesforce

Industry: Software and Technology

Available remote positions: Senior Manager, Sales Enablement Program Management Office; Business Consultant, Digital Engagement—Marketing Strategy

Click here to view job listings

17. Amazon

Industry: E-Commerce

Available remote positions: Senior Security Consultant; Recruitment Marketing Specialist; Senior Executive Marketing Manager, Public Sector

Click here to view job listings

18. Vitamin T

Industry: Talent Recruitment

Available remote positions: Traffic Manager, Packaging; Senior Digital Design Manager; Senior Designer; Mobile User Interface Designer

Click here to view job listings

Check out: The best credit cards of 2021 could earn you over $1,000 in 5 years

Don't miss: 5 tips for effectively working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, when you have kids