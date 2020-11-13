Joe Biden Is Apparent Winner Over Trump in Georgia, First Democrat to Take State Since '92

President-elect Joe Biden is the apparent winner of Georgia's presidential race, NBC News projected Friday.

The projection came six days after the former Democratic Vice President Biden was projected as the winner of the national presidential race over the Republican incumbent, President Donald Trump.

Georgia has 16 Electoral College votes. Though Trump won Georgia by more than 5% in 2016, polling averages had indicated that Biden had a chance to win the state.

President-elect Joe Biden is the apparent winner of Georgia's presidential race, the first Democrat to do so in that state since 1992, NBC News projected Friday.

NBC News on Friday also projected President Donald Trump as the winner in North Carolina, the last state to be called in the race for the White House.

The projections came six days after the former Democratic Vice President Biden was projected as the winner of the national presidential race.

Biden's projected victory in Georgia further secures an already large lead over Trump in both the popular vote and Electoral College vote. Georgia's secretary of state has already said that a hand recount of all ballots statewise will be conducted because of the closeness of the race.

Biden has secured 306 Electoral College votes, compared to 232 such votes for Trump. To win the presidency, a candidate must win at minimum 270 votes in the Electoral College.

Georgia has 16 Electoral College votes. Though Trump won Georgia by more than 5% in 2016, polling averages had indicated that Biden had a chance to win the state.

Since 1972, the state has primarily backed Republican candidates, breaking only for southern Democrats Bill Clinton in 1992 and Georgia native Jimmy Carter in 1976 and 1980.

But growing demographic changes have contributed to Georgia's shift into a battleground state.

North Carolina has 15 electoral votes.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.