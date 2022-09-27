John Cena Sets a ‘Herculean' Record With 650 Wishes Granted Through Make-A-Wish Foundation

John Cena is officially the owner of a new world record.

Last week, Guinness World Records announced that the 45-year-old U.S. pro-wrestler and actor set the record for the most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The non-profit organization helps fulfill the wishes of gravely sick or dying children, ages two to 18.

As of July 19, Guinness officials say, Cena has granted 650 wishes.

"I will drop what I'm doing and be involved because I think that's the coolest thing," Cena told Reuters when he was honored for granting 500 wishes in 2015.

The Guinness World Records site called the effort "herculean" because no one else has granted more than 200 wishes.

"If I can offer a fantastic experience, I'll be first in line to do my part," Cena added.

Cena began working with Make-A-Wish in 2002 and has been the most requested celebrity since the foundation was started in 1999.

