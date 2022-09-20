Johnson & Johnson CEO Touts ‘Smart' Data Approach to Medicine Breakthroughs at New Research Center

Jim Cramer sat down with Joaquin Duato, CEO of Johnson & Johnson, on Tuesday at the opening of the company's new research and development center in San Francisco.

Duato, who became CEO in January, said this is an exciting moment for the company because it's on the path of facilitating the future of medicine.

Johnson & Johnson is honing in on finding new solutions to advance health care treatments, CEO Joaquin Duato told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday.

The "Mad Money" host sat down with the chief executive on Tuesday at the opening of the company's new research and development center in San Francisco.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Duato, who became CEO in January, said this is an exciting moment for the company because it's on the path of facilitating the future of medicine.

When Cramer asked what makes him confident that Johnson & Johnson can deliver on this claim, Duato cited two initiatives: 1/ the way it develops and discovers new medicines and, 2/ how the company is incorporating technology into its medical devices.

"When it comes to developing new medicines, our ability to process hundreds of millions of data points makes us much smarter and faster when it comes to identifying the right targets for our medicines," Duato explained.

Duato said the company is working to be more competitive in medtech and pharmaceuticals, segments that fall under the same business umbrella, by taking the "smart" approach in building medical devices through sensors, visualizations and the ability to upload data to advance medical outcomes.

Johnson & Johnson is the largest pharmaceutical company in the world. Its pharma business sales jumped 12.4% to $13.3 billion in the second quarter, while medtech and consumer health sales grew 3.4% to $6.8 billion and 2.9% to $3.8 billion, respectively.

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Johnson & Johnson.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com