JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says recession is still on the table for U.S.

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., speaks during the 2025 National Retirement Summit in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said there is still "uncertainty" on the tariff front but the pauses are a positive for the economy and market.
  • Michael Feroli, the firm's chief U.S. economist, said in a note to clients on Tuesday that the recession outlook is "still elevated, but now below 50%."
  • "Even at this level, you see people holding back on investment and thinking through what they want to do," Dimon told Bloomberg Television.

Wall Street titan Jamie Dimon said Thursday that a recession is still a serious possibility for the United States, even after the recent rollback of tariffs on China.

"If there's a recession, I don't know how big it will be or how long it will last. Hopefully we'll avoid it, but I wouldn't take it off the table at this point," the JPMorgan Chase CEO said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Specifically, Dimon said he would defer to his bank's economists, who put recession odds at close to a toss-up. Michael Feroli, the firm's chief U.S. economist, said in a note to clients on Tuesday that the recession outlook is "still elevated, but now below 50%."

Dimon's comments come less than a week after the U.S. and China announced that they were sharply reducing tariffs on one another for 90 days. The U.S. has also implemented a 90-day pause for many tariffs on other nations.

Thursday's comments mark a change for Dimon, who said last month before the China truce that a recession was likely.

Dimon also said there is still "uncertainty" on the tariff front but the pauses are a positive for the economy and market.

"I think the right thing to do is to back off some of that stuff and engage in conversation," Dimon said.

However, even with the tariff pauses, the import taxes on goods entering the United States are now sharply higher than they were last year and could cause economic damage, according to Dimon.

"Even at this level, you see people holding back on investment and thinking through what they want to do," Dimon said.

— CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.

