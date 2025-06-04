Judge blocks Trump administration from deporting family of Colorado attack suspect

A federal judge barred the Trump administration from deporting the wife and five children of Mohamed Soliman.

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily barred the Trump administration from deporting the wife and five children of Mohamed Soliman, the Egyptian national accused of attacking a group of demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails.

The order blocking the removal of Soliman's family came a day after they were taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agents, and as the Department of Homeland Security said that ICE was processing the family for removal proceedings from the United States.

The White House's official X account had tweeted about the family's detention Tuesday, writing, "THEY COULD BE DEPORTED AS EARLY AS TONIGHT."

In his order in U.S. District Court in Colorado barring their deportation, Judge Gordon Gallagher wrote, "The Court finds that deportation without process could work irreparable harm and an order must issue without notice due to the urgency this situation presents."

Soliman's wife is a 41-year-old Egyptian citizen. The couple, who live in Colorado, has an 18-year-old daughter, and two sons and two daughters who are all under the age of 18. The children are all Egyptian citizens.

Boulder Police Department | Via Reuters

No other member of Soliman's family has been charged in connection with the attack. The family entered the United States in late August 2022, and were allowed to remain in the U.S. through late February 2023. Soliman applied for asylum in September 2022, listing his family as dependents, according to DHS.

CNBC has requested comment from DHS and asked if the department plans to appeal Gallagher's order.

Soliman, 45, is charged with attempted murder and other crimes in the assault, which left more than a dozen people injured. The group that he is accused of attacking was demonstrating to call for the release of Israeli hostages from the Palestinian terror group Hamas.

Soliman yelled, "Free Palestine!" during the attack, authorities have said.