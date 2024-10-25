Judge blocks Virginia from purging voter rolls of alleged noncitizens

A federal judge blocked Virginia from purging its voter rolls of alleged non-citizens and ordered the state to reinstate more than 1,600 people who had already been bounced from those voter lists.

The state immediately vowed to appeal the ruling, which came less than two weeks before Election Day, and ask Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in a tight race for the White House.

"Almost all these individuals had previously presented immigration documents confirming their noncitizen status, a fact recently verified by federal authorities," said Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

A federal judge on Friday blocked Virginia from purging its voter rolls of alleged noncitizens and ordered the state to reinstate more than 1,600 people who had already been bounced from those voter lists.

Judge Patricia Giles in her ruling agreed with arguments by the Department of Justice, which said the purge ordered by Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Aug. 7 was issued too close to Election Day. Federal bars states from systematically removing people from voter rolls within 90 days of an election.

The state immediately vowed to appeal the ruling, which came less than two weeks before Election Day, and as Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are locked in a tight race for the White House.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Youngkin's order had required election official on a daily basis to remove people from voter rolls who had indicated on Department of Motor Vehicle forms that they were not citizens of the United States, or had left that section of the form blank.

"Let's be clear about what just happened: only eleven days before a Presidential election, a federal judge ordered Virginia to reinstate over 1,500 individuals – who self-identified themselves as noncitizens –back onto the voter rolls," Youngkin said in a statement on Giles' ruling.

"Almost all these individuals had previously presented immigration documents confirming their noncitizen status, a fact recently verified by federal authorities," the governor said.

"Virginia will immediately petition the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and, if necessary, the U.S. Supreme Court, for an emergency stay of the injunction," Youngkin said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.