Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Judge blocks Virginia from purging voter rolls of alleged noncitizens

By Daniel Barnes,CNBC and Dan Mangan,CNBC

Voters wanting to cast an early vote line up outside the Elena Bozeman Government Center for a polling station to open in Arlington, Virginia, on September 20, 2024. 
- | Afp | Getty Images
  • A federal judge blocked Virginia from purging its voter rolls of alleged non-citizens and ordered the state to reinstate more than 1,600 people who had already been bounced from those voter lists.
  • The state immediately vowed to appeal the ruling, which came less than two weeks before Election Day, and ask Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in a tight race for the White House.
  • "Almost all these individuals had previously presented immigration documents confirming their noncitizen status, a fact recently verified by federal authorities," said Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

A federal judge on Friday blocked Virginia from purging its voter rolls of alleged noncitizens and ordered the state to reinstate more than 1,600 people who had already been bounced from those voter lists.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Judge Patricia Giles in her ruling agreed with arguments by the Department of Justice, which said the purge ordered by Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Aug. 7 was issued too close to Election Day. Federal bars states from systematically removing people from voter rolls within 90 days of an election.

The state immediately vowed to appeal the ruling, which came less than two weeks before Election Day, and as Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are locked in a tight race for the White House.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Youngkin's order had required election official on a daily basis to remove people from voter rolls who had indicated on Department of Motor Vehicle forms that they were not citizens of the United States, or had left that section of the form blank.

"Let's be clear about what just happened: only eleven days before a Presidential election, a federal judge ordered Virginia to reinstate over 1,500 individuals – who self-identified themselves as noncitizens –back onto the voter rolls," Youngkin said in a statement on Giles' ruling.

"Almost all these individuals had previously presented immigration documents confirming their noncitizen status, a fact recently verified by federal authorities," the governor said.

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

CDC says 75 people affected in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders

news 29 mins ago

Synchrony added a therapist to the office. The number of employees taking advantage of the free mental health therapy is growing

"Virginia will immediately petition the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and, if necessary, the U.S. Supreme Court, for an emergency stay of the injunction," Youngkin said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us