Judge delays key ruling on fate of Trump hush money conviction

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

In this courtroom sketch, former U.S. president Donald Trump appears by video conferencing before Judge Juan Merchan during a hearing before his trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in Manhattan state court in New York City, May 23, 2023.
Jane Rosenberg | Reuters
  • A New York judge on delayed his ruling on whether to grant President-elect Donald Trump's request to set aside the guilty verdict in his criminal hush money case.
  • The decision by Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan is now due a week later on Nov. 19, emails shared in a public court filing showed.
  • Trump is currently set to be sentenced later this month on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

A New York judge on Tuesday delayed his ruling on whether to grant President-elect Donald Trump's request to set aside the guilty verdict in his criminal hush money case, or to let it stand and proceed to Trump's sentencing.

The decision by Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, which was set to come Tuesday, is now due a week later, on Nov. 19, emails shared in a public court filing showed.

Both Trump's attorneys and prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's office had requested the delay.

Trump is currently set to be sentenced Nov. 26 on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made by his former lawyer Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

