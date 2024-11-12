Judge delays key ruling on fate of Trump hush money conviction

A New York judge on delayed his ruling on whether to grant President-elect Donald Trump's request to set aside the guilty verdict in his criminal hush money case.

The decision by Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan is now due a week later on Nov. 19, emails shared in a public court filing showed.

Trump is currently set to be sentenced later this month on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

A New York judge on Tuesday delayed his ruling on whether to grant President-elect Donald Trump's request to set aside the guilty verdict in his criminal hush money case, or to let it stand and proceed to Trump's sentencing.

The decision by Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, which was set to come Tuesday, is now due a week later, on Nov. 19, emails shared in a public court filing showed.

Both Trump's attorneys and prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's office had requested the delay.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump is currently set to be sentenced Nov. 26 on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment made by his former lawyer Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.