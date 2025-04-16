Money Report

Judge finds probable cause to hold Trump administration in criminal contempt in deportation flights case

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a presentation of the Commander-in-Chief trophy to the U.S. Navy Midshipmen football team of the United States Naval Academy, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2025.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
  • A federal judge found probable cause to hold the Trump administration in criminal contempt for defying a court order in a high-profile deportation case.
  • The government's actions "demonstrate a willful disregard for its Order, sufficient for the Court to conclude that probable cause exists to find the Government in criminal contempt," Judge James Boasberg wrote.

A federal judge found probable cause to hold the Trump administration in criminal contempt for ignoring his order barring the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members to a notorious El Salvador prison.

"The Court ultimately determines that the Government's actions on that day demonstrate a willful disregard for its Order, sufficient for the Court to conclude that probable cause exists to find the Government in criminal contempt," Judge James Boasberg wrote in a court opinion Wednesday.

"The Court does not reach such conclusion lightly or hastily; indeed, it has given Defendants ample opportunity to rectify or explain their actions," Boasberg wrote. "None of their responses has been satisfactory."

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

