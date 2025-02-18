Judge orders Mayor Eric Adams, DOJ lawyers to appear in court to explain case dismissal request

A judge ordered New York Mayor Eric Adams, his attorneys, and Department of Justice prosecutors to appear in court Wednesday to explain the DOJ's bid to dismiss criminal charges against Adams.

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered New York Mayor Eric Adams, his attorneys, and Department of Justice prosecutors to appear in court Wednesday to explain the DOJ's controversial request to dismiss criminal charges against Adams.

Manhattan U.S. District Judge Dale Ho's order suggests he will not rubber stamp the highly unusual dismissal request, which has sparked concerns that the DOJ struck a deal with Adams to toss the case in exchange for his cooperation with President Donald Trump's immigration orders.

Top DOJ lawyers on Friday asked Ho to toss the case after seven prosecutors — including the acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney — resigned rather than comply with an order to file that request.

Danielle Sassoon, the former acting U.S. Attorney, has said that the DOJ's dismissal bid creates "obvious ethical problems" by implicitly threatening future prosecution of Adams if he does not comply with Trump's demand that he and other local officials cooperate with federal authorities in enforcing immigration laws.

Ho set a hearing for 2 p.m. Wednesday on the dismissal bid.

"The parties shall be prepared to address, inter alia, the reasons for the Government's motion, the scope and effect of Mayor Adams's "consent[] in writing," Ho wrote in his order Tuesday.

