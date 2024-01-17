Judge snaps at Trump lawyer during E. Jean Carroll defamation trial: ‘I said sit down!'

A New York federal judge snapped at a lawyer for Donald Trump after she again asked for a delay in his sex assault defamation trial so the former president could attend his mother-in-law's funeral

A New York federal judge snapped at a lawyer for Donald Trump on Wednesday after she again asked for a delay in his sex assault defamation trial so that the former president could attend his mother-in-law's funeral.

"I said sit down!" Judge Lewis Kaplan told Trump's lawyer Alina Habba.

Habba replied, "I don't like to be spoken [to] like that ... I will not speak to you like that."

Kaplan shot back, "It is denied. Sit down."

The judge several times has rejected Habba's request for a delay in the civil trial in U.S. District Court in Manhattan so that Trump can attend the funeral of Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, in Florida on Thursday without missing attending the trial that day.

The tense exchange, which Trump was in court to see, came shortly before the writer E. Jean Carroll was called to the witness stand to testify on the trial's second day.

Trump at a campaign event earlier this week condemned Kaplan for refusing to postpone the trial, calling him and other judges in cases involving him "animals."

Carroll, who was the first witness in the case, says Trump raped her in the mid-1990s in a New York City department store.

The case will determine the monetary damages Trump must pay Carroll for defamatory statements he made about her in 2019 while president and later when he denied her allegations.

