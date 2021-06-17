Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
The Exchange

Kelly Evans: Battle of the Inflation Bulge

By Kelly Evans, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Consider the following and then tell me what you think is going on. 

Paul Tudor Jones, on Monday: "If they say, 'we're on path, things are good' then I would just go all in on the inflation trades. I'd probably buy commodities, buy crypto, buy gold." 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Trading as of 12 p.m. Thursday: Gold -5%, Silver -7%, Copper -4%, Palladium -10%, Bitcoin -0.5%.  

Money Report

coronavirus 15 mins ago

President Biden's Fourth of July Covid Vaccination Goals Are in Jeopardy

Economy 16 mins ago

Financial Advisors Shrug Off Fed's Inflation, Interest Rate Forecasts

Conclusion: Fed was hawkish.  

David Tepper, to Scott Wapner this morning: "I think the stock market is still fine for now," despite the hawkish dots yesterday.  

Trading as of 12 p.m. Thursday: Dow -1%, Russell -2%, Vix +4%, Nasdaq positive. And the yield on the 10-year, which spiked to 1.54% after the meeting yesterday, is all the way back down to 1.48%.  

Conclusion: Fed was maybe too hawkish, but Tepper says it will be fine.  

Conclusion: If the Fed was possibly too hawkish by barely lifting its rate-hike forecasts, then the market thinks deflation is still a bigger threat than inflation. 

 Conclusion: Then the Fed should have done nothing, which would have goosed the inflation trades, thus reinforcing the price-pressure-problems and all the NGDP vs. potential GDP problems Michael Darda has been warning about.  

Conclusion: Or maybe the Fed got it just about right? 

Conclusion: My head hurts. 

 See you at 1 p.m! 

Kelly

Twitter: @KellyCNBC

Instagram: @realkellyevans

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

The Exchange
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us