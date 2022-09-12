Lightning Round: Cramer Says Buy This Auto Maker and This Battery Maker

“Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he’s giving his answers to callers’ stock questions at rapid speed.

OneMain (OMF): "It's got more exposure to a downturn than almost any other stock that I know. It's the Dallas Cowboys of financials."

AdvanSix (ASIX): "This is the kind of company I like. Because unless I think the world is coming to an end, I think it's one that has to bounce back. I think I'm going to give you a buy, buy, buy." The company makes Nylon resin, used to manufacture packaging, plastics, textiles, carpets and fibers.

Freyr Battery (FREY): "We have too much money going to lithium battery, but at least you called me with one that I think is reasonably valued. So, I'm going to give you the high sign on that one."

Ford (F): "I do like Ford. I think I'm buyer of Ford. My Charitable Trust owns it. And I think it goes higher. Buy."

Prologis (PLD): "I don't even know if there is going to be a pull back. It's one of my absolute favorites since 2009." Prologis is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focusing on logistics properties.

