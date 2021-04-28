Live Updates: Joe Biden Addresses Congress for the First Time as President

This is CNBC's live blog covering President Biden's first speech to a joint session of Congress.

President Joe Biden will make his first address to a joint session of Congress on Thursday night. He will press his so-far popular agenda, which includes a $2 trillion infrastructure plan and a newly unveiled, $1.8 trillion plan for families, children and students.

With these proposals, Biden is looking to sustain economic growth following the passage of his massive Covid relief and stimulus plan and as the country recovers from the pandemic. He is also pushing for mass vaccinations against Covid as demand slips slightly and cases come down.

The president has also made the case for a broad green-energy initiative as part of his infrastructure and jobs plan, in a bid to restructure the economy for years to come.

Members of his party may be looking for him to address health care as a priority during the speech. His proposals lack a Medicare expansion and other health-care initiatives pushed by several key Democrats.

Biden is also expected to touch on racial justice as the country contends with new instances of police violence against Black people as well as the aftermath of the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin, a former police officer in Minneapolis, was found guilty last week in the murder of unarmed Black man George Floyd last year.

The speech is slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET.

National Guard troops remain at Capitol ahead of Biden address

The acting secretary of the Army provided an additional 20 service members from the 33rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team ahead of Biden's address at the Capitol.

"D.C. National Guard personnel are ready to support the lead agency partners to help ensure the safety and protection of all participants and visitors," D.C. National Guard spokeswoman Capt. Chelsi Johnson said in a statement.

The U.S. Capitol, fortified with black steel fencing after the deadly January 6 insurrection, is also guarded with some 2,250 armed National Guard troops from the District of Columbia and 18 states.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Tuesday that she is confident about the security protocols ahead of Biden's speech.

"I actually had a very strong briefing on Monday. I said I wish I had had this briefing, you know, before January 6. But we insisted on knowing every detail of it," Pelosi said. — Amanda Macias

GOP Sen. Tim Scott to say Biden inherited vaccine progress, improving economy

Republican Sen. Tim Scott will rebut Biden's remarks by saying the president took over with the groundwork for vaccine deployment and an improving economy already in place.

"This administration inherited a tide that had already turned," the South Carolina senator will say in the GOP response to Biden, according to excerpts released ahead of his speech. "The coronavirus is on the run!"

"Thanks to Operation Warp Speed and the Trump administration, our country is flooded with safe and effective vaccines. Thanks to our bipartisan work last year, job openings are rebounding," he will say.

Scott will also argue for Republican economic policies based on record-low unemployment rates for Black and Hispanic Americans seen before the coronavirus ravaged the economy last year.

During his speech, Biden plans to tout the pace of Covid-19 vaccines under his administration. He will also trumpet the economic recovery, which he will attribute in part to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill Democrats passed earlier this year without a GOP vote.

Republicans aim to win both chambers of Congress back from Democrats in next year's midterm elections. They hope their argument that Biden and his party have led the country on a liberal spending spree will overrule the broad popularity of the president's major legislative plans. — Jacob Pramuk

Investors await Biden's remarks on potential capital gains tax hike

From Wall Street's perspective, Biden's address will likely prove more interesting if he spends time talking about how to pay for the trillions of dollars' worth of stimulus he's asking lawmakers to consider.

Traders will be poring over the president's remarks for any additional details on his plan to close a series of tax loopholes and hike taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for households making more than $1 million.

Markets came under pressure last week after early reports suggested the Biden administration would make good on a campaign promise to require the wealthiest U.S. households to pay more as a percentage of their annual income.

Biden's top economic advisor, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, said earlier this week that the capital gains tax hike would only impact 0.3% of taxpayers and target those who make the majority of their annual income from financial security sales.

"For the typical Americans, most of their income comes from wages," he said. "So, for people making less than $1 million a year, about 70% of their income comes from wages. But for those making more than $1 million, for the top 0.3%, it's the opposite. About 30% of their [income] comes from wages."

Investors may also try to determine how earnest Biden is about reaching a bipartisan agreement on the American Families Plan. If the president is bent on working with Republicans (and even if he opts to pursue budget reconciliation), the final composition of the bill may be more modest.

Biden and his team also seek to close the carried interest tax loophole, a hot topic among Wall Street's private-equity managers.

Currently, earnings from funds owned by managers of private equity and venture capital firms are taxed as capital gains at about 20%, instead of as regular income that would be taxed at about double that rate when state and local levies are included. — Thomas Franck

Covid, Capitol invasion force new restrictions on the traditional fanfare

Biden's first address to Congress will lack much of the pageantry that has historically accompanied the event, due to restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion.

Biden, in keeping with tradition, will deliver his speech in the House chamber — but the capacious room will hold only about 200 audience members, in accordance with Covid-related social distancing precautions.

Similar addresses in the past would routinely see 1,600 people packed into the chamber, according to NBC News. But this time around, many of the chairs will be covered with white paper, signifying they are blocked for use.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Biden will preserve the tradition of walking down the center aisle of the chamber. But unlike in past years, the president will be wearing a mask during that time, and he will remove it only when he is about to begin his speech, Psaki said.

Security for the speech will also significantly heightened compared with past years, NBC reported.

Metal detectors were set up outside the House chamber after the January invasion of the Capitol by a violent mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters.

Members of Congress attending the event in person will be subject to health screenings, as well. They will have to provide proof of a recent negative Covid test or of vaccination in order to attend the speech, NBC said.

The White House also confirmed that due to the pandemic, first lady Jill Biden will break with tradition by not inviting any guests to her viewing box for the speech. Instead, her five guests will be watching the speech remotely, the White House said. — Kevin Breuninger