Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Lloyd Blankfein says he ‘can't imagine' returning to Goldman Sachs

By Hugh Son,CNBC

Sean Zanni | Patrick McMullan | Getty Images
  • Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein pushed back on a report saying he had offered to return to the firm to help current CEO David Solomon.
  • When asked if he would return to helm Goldman, as CEOs at Disney and Starbucks have done in recent years, Blankfein laughed and said it never came up in conversation.

Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said he couldn't imagine returning to his old firm, disputing a news report that said Blankfein offered to return in some capacity.

The New York Times piece "misquoted" Blankfein told CNBC Monday in a phone conversation.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Times reported Friday that Blankfein told his successor, David Solomon, in a June phone call that he was growing impatient with the firm's progress. He could return to help their efforts, the Times reported.

"My conversation with him was, I offered to be helpful," said Blankfein, who expressed support for Solomon. "I never used the word 'return'."

A New York Times representative didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Money Report

news 18 mins ago

Stock futures are little changed on Monday evening: Live updates

news 20 mins ago

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Discover Financial, Lennar, Getty Images and more

Solomon, who took over from Blankfein in October 2018, has been under fire for months for an ill-fated consumer banking effort. Current and former Goldman executives have leaked damaging details to the press about losses tied to the strategy, as well as embarrassing anecdotes about Solomon's leadership style and DJ hobby.

When asked if he would return to helm Goldman, as CEOs at Disney and Starbucks have done in recent years, Blankfein laughed and said it never came up in conversation.

"I can't imagine returning to the firm," Blankfein said. "I think my days working 100-hour weeks are over."

Blankfein then said he couldn't speak further as he was in the midst of one of his retirement pursuits — playing a round of golf.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us