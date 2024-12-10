Money Report

Luigi Mangione charged with murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, court record shows

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Luigi Mangione Arrives at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa..
NBC News
  • Prosecutors in New York charged Ivy League grad Luigi Mangione with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, court records show.
  • The charge came hours after Mangione was arraigned in a Pennsylvania courtroom on gun and other charges related to his arrest earlier Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
  • Mangione is accused of gunning down Thompson as the CEO head into an investor meeting for UnitedHealth Group, the parent of his health insurance giant.

Prosecutors in New York on Monday charged Ivy League grad Luigi Mangione with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, court records show.

The charge came hours after Mangione was arraigned in a Pennsylvania courtroom on gun and other charges related to his arrest earlier Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Mangione, 26, was charged with murder, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a silencer and possession of a forged instrument in New York state court in Manhattan on Monday night, according to a court record.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

