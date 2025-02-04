Money Report

Luxury carmaker Ferrari posts 21% uptick in full-year profit, sees 2025 growth

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

The Ferrari F50 at Salon Prive London, held at the Royal Chelsea Hospital. 
Martyn Lucy | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Luxury carmaker Ferrari on Tuesday reported a significant upswing in full-year net profit, citing a strong product mix and growing demand for personalization.
  • Ferrari said it expected net revenues to increase by roughly 5% to more than 7 billion euros in 2025, up from 6.7 billion euros in 2024.

Ferrari posted net profit of 1.53 billion euros ($1.58 billion) for the full-year 2024 period, reflecting a 21% increase from the previous year.

Milan-listed shares of the company rose 4.7% on the news, reversing earlier losses. U.S.-listed shares, meanwhile, were last seen 3.3% higher.

Ferrari said it expected net revenues to increase by roughly 5% to more than 7 billion euros in 2025, up from 6.7 billion euros in 2024.

"Quality of revenues over volumes: I believe this best explains our outstanding financial results in 2024, thanks to a strong product mix and a growing demand for personalizations," Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said in a statement accompanying the results.

"On these solid foundations, we expect further robust growth in 2025, that will allow us to reach one year in advance the high-end of most of our profitability targets for 2026," he added.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

