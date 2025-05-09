Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Lyft shares pop 20% after buyback; CEO says there are no signs of worry in the consumer

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

An empty Lyft pick-up area is shown as rideshare drivers hold a rally as part of a statewide day of action to demand that ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft follow California law and grant drivers “basic employee rights”, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 20, 2020. 
Mike Blake | Reuters
  • Lyft CEO David Risher told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that the company isn't seeing "anything to worry about" with the consumer.
  • The ride-sharing company upped its share buyback plan to $750 million and posted better-than-expected gross bookings.
  • The company said the quarter was its 16th straight period of gross bookings growth.
Lyft CEO David Risher poses for a portrait in New York City, U.S., April 16, 2025.
Kylie Cooper | Reuters
Lyft CEO David Risher poses for a portrait in New York City, U.S., April 16, 2025.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Lyft shares climbed 20% Friday after the ride-sharing company upped its share buyback plan and posted better-than-expected gross bookings.

During an interview with CNBC's "Squawk Box," CEO David Risher said that Lyft isn't seeing "anything to worry about" despite widespread concerns of a slowing consumer amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Our team is stronger than it's ever been, and the consumer demand is absolutely there," he said.

Gross bookings grew 13% from a year ago to $4.16 billion, slightly beating a $4.15 billion estimate from StreetAccount. The company said the quarter was its 16th straight period of gross bookings growth.

Rides increased 16% to 218.4 million, topping a FactSet estimate of 215.1 million.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

The No. 1 question this HR exec loves to ask in a job interview: It's ‘the most important thing'

news 51 mins ago

First Chinese freight ship goods hit with Trump's 145%-plus tariffs arriving at U.S. ports

Lyft's revenues grew 14% during the first quarter from a year ago to $1.45 billion, but fell short of a $1.47 billion estimate from LSEG. The company reported net income of $2.57 million, or 1 cent per share. That's up from a net loss of $31.54 million, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.

The board also authorized boosting Lyft's share repurchase plan to $750 million from $500 million. The company said it aims to use $500 million over the next year.

Activist investor Engine Capital said Friday it would halt its campaign at Lyft and withdraw its nominations to the company's board of directors, citing the share buyback news.

"Following a series of productive conversations, the Board has taken an important first step by committing to significant share repurchases in the coming quarters," founder and portfolio manager Arnaud Ajdler said in a release.

Shares of ride-sharing competitor Uber declined earlier this week after posting mixed first-quarter results.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us