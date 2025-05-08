Money Report

Lyft shares rise as company ups buyback to $750 million

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Lyft CEO David Risher poses for a portrait in New York City, U.S., April 16, 2025.
Kylie Cooper | Reuters

Lyft shares jumped 5% after the company lifted its share buyback plan to $750 million in its first quarter earnings report.

Shares were as high as 10% post-earnings.

Here's how the ridesharing company did:

  • Earnings: 1 cent per share
  • Revenue: $1.45 billion vs. $1.47 billion estimate from LSEG

Revenues grew 14% from a year ago to $1.45 billion. The company reported net income of $2.57 million, or 1 cent per share. That's up from a net loss of $31.54 million, or 8 cents per share.

Rides jumped 16% during the period to 218.4 million, while active riders growth advanced 11% to 24.2 million. Gross bookings surged 13% to $4.16 billion and came in slightly ahead of a $4.15 billion estimate from StreetAccount. The company said the period marked the 16th straight period of double-digit year over year gross booking growth.

"With our expansion into new demographics via Lyft Silver and into Europe with our planned FREENOW acquisition, we're putting all the pieces in place for sustained, market-leading performance," wrote CEO David Risher in a press release.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

