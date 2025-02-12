Money Report

Lyft shares sink 9% on underwhelming fourth-quarter results

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Cheng Xin | Getty Images
  • Lyft shares dropped 9% on lackluster fourth-quarter results and weak bookings guidance as it lowers prices to keep up with competition.
  • Chief Financial Officer Erin Brewer said the company lowered prices and used discounts in the end of the year to keep up with the market.
  • Lyft also announced a $500-million share repurchase plan and said it aims to roll out its Mobileye-powered taxis as soon as 2026 in Dallas.

Lyft shares shed more than 9% after the ride-sharing app reported lackluster fourth-quarter results and offered weak bookings guidance as it lowers prices to keep up with competition.

The company reported revenues of $1.55 billion, versus the $1.56 billion expected by analysts polled by LSEG. Bookings, which measures the charges posed to customers for rides and services, came in at $4.28 billion, behind a $4.32 billion FactSet estimate.

"I think what the future holds is great, because it's a huge market, and we're doing a great job," CEO David Risher told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday. "We got to figure out how to get the traders on the bus."

Lyft also said it anticipates a slowdown in gross bookings as it grapples with a lower pricing environment. The company expects bookings to range between $4.05 billion and $4.20 billion, versus a $4.24 billion FactSet forecast.

During the earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Erin Brewer said the company lowered prices and used discounts in the end of the year to keep up with the market. Ongoing pricing headwinds could lead to a low single-digit percentage point impact on gross bookings, she added.

Brewer also said that the end of its partnership with Delta Air Lines will weigh on rides and gross bookings in the 1% to 2% range during the second quarter.

During the fourth quarter, Lyft also recorded 24.7 million active riders, ahead of the 24.6 million StreetAccount estimate.

Alongside the results, the company announced a $500-million share repurchase plan and said it aims to roll out its Mobileye-powered taxis as soon as 2026 in Dallas.

