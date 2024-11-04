Mark Cuban and Tim Cook swear by this time-saving email hack: ‘It's changed my life'

Bosses have overwhelmingly embraced artificial intelligence's potential.

Three-quarters of CEOs have experimented with ChatGPT, and 44% have used it in their jobs, according to recent research from Gartner. Moreover, 87% believe the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) outweigh its risks.

Some of the world's top business leaders are using AI to conquer a familiar pet peeve at work: a cluttered inbox.

The first thing Apple CEO Tim Cook does when he wakes up in the morning between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. is check his iPhone for new emails and overnight sales reports.

Until recently, Cook read every email, including feedback from Apple customers, Cook recently told the Wall Street Journal Magazine — a daunting task, considering the billionaire gets upwards of 800 emails a day.

Now, Cook, 64, relies on summaries from Apple Intelligence, the tech giant's newest AI offering. When Apple Intelligence is turned on, short summaries automatically appear under your emails in the Mail app.

"If I can save time here and there, it adds up to something significant across a day, a week, a month," Cook said.

Even before Apple Intelligence was released to the public on iOS devices on Oct. 28, Cook said it changed his productivity and daily habits.

"It's changed my life," he added. "It really has."

Mark Cuban prefers a different AI tool to manage his inbox: Gemini, Google's generative AI assistant.

The billionaire entrepreneur and investor, who spoke to CNBC Make It at an event announcing his AI partnership with Google, said he receives thousands of emails a day, "a lot of which are repetitive."

Cuban, 66, started using Gemini's suggested email replies feature in Gmail when it was introduced a few months ago to triage his inbox faster, calling it the "ultimate time-savings hack."

"It's reduced the need for me to write out routine replies," he said. "I can spend 30 seconds evaluating its response and hit 'send' versus typing it all out myself."

With AI managing his correspondence, Cuban says he can spend less time in his inbox and more time on strategic tasks, which has helped him be a more productive, effective leader.

AI has also helped Cuban be more efficient in his personal life.

"I'll use different generative AI tools to edit my kids' homework assignments for spelling and grammar mistakes, which has helped me a lot as a parent," he added. "And to make sure they're not using AI to write their papers."

