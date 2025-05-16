Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Mark Cuban launches $750 million sports-focused private equity fund

By Jessica Golden, CNBC

Mark Cuban speaks onstage during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at Hilton Austin on March 10, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
Julia Beverly | Wireimage | Getty Images
  • Mark Cuban is launching a new $750 million private equity fund focused on sports franchises, called Harbinger Sports Partners.
  • The fund will be led by Cuban, Steve Cannon and Rashaun Williams.
  • The fund plans to take minority stakes in undervalued sports assets.

Mark Cuban is launching a new $750 million private equity fund focused on sports franchises, called Harbinger Sports Partners.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

As sports valuations soar and teams look for new capital, the professional leagues have increasingly opened the door to private equity investment. In August, NFL owners became the last major sports league to approve private equity investment, allowing up to a 10% stake by select firms.

HSP says it will focus its investments on acquiring minority stakes in pro sports franchises across all U.S. leagues, adding it will deploy a data-driven approach to identifying undervalued sports assets. It will look to acquire positions of between 1% and 5% in 92 franchises. Deal sizes could range from $50 million to $150 million, the founders said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Steve Cannon, Rashaun Williams and Mark Cuban launch Harbinger Sports Partners, a $750 million fund that will focus on minority stakes in U.S. sports franchises
Harbinger Sports Partners
Steve Cannon, Rashaun Williams and Mark Cuban launch Harbinger Sports Partners, a $750 million fund that will focus on minority stakes in U.S. sports franchises

Joining Cuban as founding partners is two veteran sports executives, Rashaun Williams, who is a limited partner in the Atlanta Falcons, and Steve Cannon, former CEO of Atlanta Falcons parent company AMB Sports and Entertainment.

"The professional sports sector is maturing into an institutional-quality asset class," Williams said in a statement. "Harbinger will be structured to operate within league frameworks while offering long-term capital, operational fluency, and a responsible ownership mindset."

Money Report

news 26 mins ago

This is the ‘hardest thing' about being your own boss, says CEO whose company brought in $2.5 million in 2024

news 27 mins ago

From Google to Expedia, AI travel agents planning future trip far beyond ‘assistant' status

Cuban sold his majority stake in the NBA's Dallas Mavericks in December 2023 to Miriam Adelson and her family but still holds a 27% minority stake in the team.

Harbinger says in addition to sourcing and underwriting deals, it will help with liquidity planning for its portfolio teams.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us