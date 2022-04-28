Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

McDonald's Is About to Report Earnings. Here's What to Expect

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

Eduardo Munoz | Getty Images
  • McDonald's and its franchisees have been raising prices in the U.S. as oil and other commodity costs soar.
  • In March, CFO Kevin Ozan said suspending its Russian business will cost the company an estimated $50 million per month, or 5 cents to 6 cents per share.
  • Shares of McDonald's are up 6% over the last 12 months, giving it a market value of $193 billion.

McDonald's is expected to report its first-quarter earnings before the bell on Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv are expecting:

  • Earnings per share: $2.17 expected
  • Revenue: $5.59 billion expected
Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A year ago, the burger chain was beginning to lap the early days of pandemic lockdowns in the U.S., so analysts have relatively low expectations for domestic same-store sales growth this quarter. Wall Street is forecasting U.S. same-store sales increased by 3.3%, according to StreetAccount estimates. Last quarter, U.S. same-store sales climbed 7.5%.

On top of tough comparisons, McDonald's and its franchisees have been raising prices in the U.S. as oil and other commodity costs soar. The earnings report could include indicators of the fast-food giant's pricing power, like strong traffic numbers despite the price hikes.

Outside of McDonald's home market, all attention will likely be on the cost of suspending business in Ukraine and Russia. In March, CFO Kevin Ozan said suspending its Russian business will cost the company an estimated $50 million per month, or 5 cents to 6 cents per share. McDonald's has about 850 locations in Russia, the majority of which are owned by the company, not franchisees.

Money Report

Business 27 mins ago

Twitter Is Set to Report Q1 Earnings Days After Accepting Musk's Takeover Bid

Business 28 mins ago

Comcast Set to Report Earnings Before the Bell

Shares of McDonald's are up 6% over the last 12 months, giving it a market value of $193 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us