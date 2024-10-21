McDonald's tells US restaurants it's not a ‘political brand' after Trump visit

McDonald's said it is not a political brand and is not endorsing a presidential candidate after former President Donald Trump visited a location in Feasterville, Pennsylvania.

Corporate America has grown more cautious about wading into politics, fearing backlash from customers.

Though former President Donald Trump visited a Pennsylvania McDonald's location on Sunday, the fast-food giant is trying to stay neutral in the presidential race.

"As we've seen, our brand has been a fixture of conversation in this election cycle. While we've not sought this, it's a testament to how much McDonald's resonates with so many Americans. McDonald's does not endorse candidates for elected office and that remains true in this race for the next President," the company said in an internal message viewed by CNBC and confirmed by a source familiar with the matter.

Trump learned how to operate a fry cooker and work the drive-thru line during his short shift at a Feasterville, Pennsylvania, restaurant. He used the stunt as an opportunity to take more shots at his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump often accuses Harris of lying about working at McDonald's for a summer in her twenties, but has offered no proof backing up the claim. Harris has denied the accusation. McDonald's and its franchisees don't have all of their employment records for workers dating back to the early 1980s, when the 60-year-old Harris would have worked there, the company said in the Sunday memo.

"Though we are not a political brand, we've been proud to hear former President Trump's love for McDonald's and Vice President Harris's fond memories working under the Arches," McDonald's said.

Both McDonald's and the franchisee who operates the location emphasized that the chain opens its doors to "everyone."

"As a small, independent business owner, it is a fundamental value of my organization that we proudly open our doors to everyone who visits the Feasterville community," franchisee Derek Giacomantonio said in a statement. "That's why I accepted former President Trump's request to observe the transformative working experience that 1 in 8 Americans have had: a job at McDonald's."

Although McDonald's publicly supported the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, it has tried to portray itself as an apolitical brand to avoid alienating customers. It follows a broader shift in Corporate America away from politics or initiatives perceived as ideological.

A number of companies, including Ford, Lowe's and Harley-Davidson, have walked back their diversity, equity and inclusion policies and practices this year.

And that's a change that many Americans want; only 38% of U.S. adults believe that businesses should take public stances, down from 48% in 2022, according to a Gallup-University of Bentley study conducted this spring.

But McDonald's has already been involved with another controversy this election cycle.

In late May, several viral social media posts criticized the burger giant's affordability, citing everything from an $18 Big Mac meal at a Connecticut location to charts that alleged the chain's prices had more than doubled over the last five years. Republicans latched onto the controversy, tying a jump in McDonald's menu prices to Biden's economic policy in a bid to win over voters fed up with inflation.

To quell the controversy, McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger wrote an open letter and released fact sheets about the company's pricing.

— CNBC's Kate Rogers contributed reporting