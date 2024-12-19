Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $825 million—how much you’d take home after taxes in every U.S. state

The Mega Millions jackpot prize has grown to $825 million ahead of Friday night's draw — the seventh-largest sum in the game's history.
To win the jackpot, you'll need to match numbers with all five white balls, plus the gold Mega Ball.
But the amount you'd actually take home depends on the tax laws in your state and your chosen payout option.
Winners have two payout options: a 30-year annuity that pays the full jackpot amount or a one-time cash lump sum worth about 46% of the total. While the lump sum is smaller, many winners choose it to receive a large amount upfront, which they can invest right away.
Then there's federal and state taxes to consider. The Internal Revenue Service automatically withholds 24% of your winnings, but with a jackpot this size, you'll likely owe a total of 37% when you file your tax return since it would push you into the highest tax bracket.
State taxes vary, ranging from 2.5% to 10.9%, unless you're in one of the eight states that doesn't tax lottery winnings — California, Florida, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming. And five states — Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah — don't participate in the Mega Millions lottery at all.
The next draw is Friday at 11 p.m. ET. If there's no winner, the jackpot will roll over and the next drawing will take place on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.
Here's a breakdown of the lump sum and annuity payouts in every state, as well as Washington, D.C., for those lucky enough to beat the 1 in 302.5 million odds. The prize amounts for both lump sum and annuity amounts are calculated by usamega.com.
Arizona
- Lump sum: $231,272,812
- Annuity: $500,379,360
Arkansas
- Lump sum: $225,922,012
- Annuity: $488,829,360
California
- Lump sum: $240,827,812
- Annuity: $521,004,360
Colorado
- Lump sum: $224,011,012
- Annuity: $484,704,360
Connecticut
- Lump sum: $214,112,032
- Annuity: $463,336,860
Delaware
- Lump sum: $215,602,612
- Annuity: $466,554,360
Florida
- Lump sum: $240,827,812
- Annuity: $521,004,360
Georgia
- Lump sum: $219,845,032
- Annuity: $475,711,860
Idaho
- Lump sum: $219,061,522
- Annuity: $474,020,610
Illinois
- Lump sum: $221,908,912
- Annuity: $480,166,860
Indiana
- Lump sum: $229,170,712
- Annuity: $495,841,860
Iowa
- Lump sum: $219,042,412
- Annuity: $473,979,360
Kansas
- Lump sum: $219,042,412
- Annuity: $473,979,360
Kentucky
- Lump sum: $225,539,812
- Annuity: $488,004,360
Louisiana
- Lump sum: $222,673,312
- Annuity: $481,816,860
Maine
- Lump sum: $213,500,512
- Annuity: $462,016,860
Maryland
- Lump sum: $206,620,912
- Annuity: $447,166,860
Massachusetts
- Lump sum: $206,429,812
- Annuity: $446,754,360
Michigan
- Lump sum: $224,584,312
- Annuity: $485,941,860
Minnesota
- Lump sum: $203,181,112
- Annuity: $439,741,860
Mississippi
- Lump sum: $222,864,412
- Annuity: $482,229,360
Missouri
- Lump sum: $221,908,912
- Annuity: $480,166,860
Montana
- Lump sum: $218,278,012
- Annuity: $472,329,360
Nebraska
- Lump sum: $218,507,332
- Annuity: $472,824,360
New Hampshire
- Lump sum: $240,827,812
- Annuity: $521,004,360
New Jersey
- Lump sum: $199,741,312
- Annuity: $432,316,860
New Mexico
- Lump sum: $218,278,012
- Annuity: $472,329,360
New York
- Lump sum: $199,168,012
- Annuity: $431,079,360
North Carolina
- Lump sum: $223,628,812
- Annuity: $483,879,360
North Dakota
- Lump sum: $229,744,012
- Annuity: $497,079,360
Ohio
- Lump sum: $227,450,812
- Annuity: $492,129,360
Oklahoma
- Lump sum: $222,673,312
- Annuity: $481,816,860
Oregon
- Lump sum: $202,990,012
- Annuity: $439,329,360
Pennsylvania
- Lump sum: $229,094,272
- Annuity: $495,676,860
Rhode Island
- Lump sum: $217,934,032
- Annuity: $471,586,860
South Carolina
- Lump sum: $216,367,012
- Annuity: $468,204,360
South Dakota
- Lump sum: $240,827,812
- Annuity: $521,004,360
Tennessee
- Lump sum: $240,827,812
- Annuity: $521,004,360
Texas
- Lump sum: $240,827,812
- Annuity: $521,004,360
Vermont
- Lump sum: $207,385,312
- Annuity: $448,816,860
Virginia
- Lump sum: $218,851,312
- Annuity: $473,566,860
Washington
- Lump sum: $240,827,812
- Annuity: $521,004,360
Washington, D.C.
- Lump sum: $199,741,312
- Annuity: $432,316,860
West Virginia
- Lump sum: $215,984,812
- Annuity: $467,379,360
Wisconsin
- Lump sum: $211,589,512
- Annuity: $457,891,860
Wyoming
- Lump sum: $240,827,812
- Annuity: $521,004,360
