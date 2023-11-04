Money Report

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg tore his ACL while training for a competitive MMA fight

By Jonathan Vanian,CNBC

Jeff Bottari | Ufc | Getty Images
  • The Facebook co-founder revealed his injury on Friday via an Instagram post in which he said he "tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it."
  • Zuckerberg included several photos of himself at an undisclosed hospital that shows the executive prior to his surgery and then after the procedure with his wife Priscilla Chan comforting him during his recovery.
  • The fight with Elon Musk never took place, with Zuckerberg saying during the summer via a post on Threads that "we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on."

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just had surgery as a result of an injury to his ACL that occurred during mixed-martial arts training.

The Facebook co-founder revealed his injury on Friday via an Instagram post in which he said that he "tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it."

"I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit," Zuckerberg said. "Still looking forward to doing it after I recover."

"Thanks to everyone for the love and support," he added.

Zuckerberg included several photos of himself at an undisclosed hospital that shows the executive prior to his surgery and then after the procedure with his wife Priscilla Chan comforting him during his recovery.

The Meta CEO has taken an interest in MMA and competitive fighting in recent years and has been training in a variety of martial arts, including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

In May, he revealed in a Facebook post that competed in his first jiu-jitsu tournament in which he won a gold and silver medal.

Zuckerberg's recent injury to his ACL comes after a brief verbal exchange between the Meta executive and Tesla chief Elon Musk who were floating a possible cage match.

The fight never took place, however, with Zuckerberg saying during the summer via a post on Threads that "we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on."

Zuckerberg said that while Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White offered to make the match between the two executives "a legit competition for charity," Musk never confirmed a date.

"If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me," Zuckerberg said at the time. "Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

