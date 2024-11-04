Money Report

Meta extends ban on new political ads past Election Day

By Jonathan Vanian,CNBC

Alex Wong | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Meta extended its ban on new political ads on Facebook and Instagram past Election Day in the U.S.
  • Meta did not specify the day it will lift the restriction, saying only that the ad blocking will continue "until later this week."
  • The company said the policy is in place because "we recognize there may not be enough time to contest new claims made in ads."

The social media giant announced the political ads policy update on Monday, extending its ban on new political ads past Tuesday, the original end date for the restriction period.

Meta did not specify the day it will lift the restriction, saying only that the ad blocking will continue "until later this week." The company did not say why it extended the political advertising restriction period.

The company announced in August that any political ads that ran at least once before Oct. 29 would still be allowed to run on Meta's services in the final week before Election Day. Other political ads will not be allowed to run.

Organization with eligible ads will have "limited editing capabilities" while the restriction is still in place, Meta said. Those advertisers will be allowed to make scheduling, budgeting and bidding-related changes to their political ads, Meta said.

Meta enacted the same policy in 2020. The company said the policy is in place because "we recognize there may not be enough time to contest new claims made in ads."

Google-parent Alphabet announced a similar ad policy update last month, saying it would pause ads relating to U.S. elections from running in the U.S. after the last polls close on Tuesday. Alphabet said it would notify advertisers when it lifts the pause.

Nearly $1 billion has been spent on political ads over the last week, with the bulk of the money spent on down-ballot races throughout the U.S., according to data from advertising analytics firm AdImpact.

