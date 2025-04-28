Meta's AI spending comes into focus amid Trump's tariff policies

Mark Zuckerberg's plan is to make Meta the market leader in artificial intelligence. Investors will want to know how President Donald Trump's tariffs-heavy trade policies will impact that strategy.

Investors will be monitoring Meta's LlamaCon Tuesday event for any signs the company could change its plans to spend as much as $65 billion this year to expand its AI infrastructure.

Wall Street will also be monitoring for any signs that Meta's AI investments are having an immediate business impact.

Those answers could start to come as soon as this week as Meta's AI strategy takes center stage when the company hosts its first Llama-branded conference for AI developers on Tuesday then reports its latest quarterly earnings the next day.

Already, tech companies are starting to talk about the potential impact they're bracing for as a result of the Trump tariffs.

Intel Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner said Thursday during the chip giant's first-quarter earnings call that U.S. trade policies "have increased the chance of an economic slowdown, with the probability of a recession growing." Meanwhile, Google CFO Anat Ashkenazi said that day during a first-quarter earnings call that the tech giant remains committed to its $75 billion investment in capital expenditures, or CapEx, this year, but also acknowledged that the "timing of deliveries and construction schedules" could cause some quarter-to-quarter spending fluctuation.

For now, analysts expect Meta to follow Alphabet's lead and remain firm in its plan to spend as much as $65 billion in CapEx for AI infrastructure this year when it reports earnings on Wednesday. Some analysts believe Meta could even raise the figure because AI is a core priority for the company.

"We do not expect META to cut its CapX guidance of $60B-$65B in 2025, for its GenAI infrastructure, because they see this as an important 10-year investment, we believe," Needham analysts wrote in a research note published Wednesday. "However, tariffs add risks of upward cost revisions."

Investors will also be monitoring Meta's LlamaCon event at its Menlo Park, California, headquarters for any signs that its AI investments are having an immediate business impact. This will be the first time Meta hosts a developer conference specifically for its Llama family of AI models.

"Investors want to see ROI on all these AI investments, and while Meta has shown clear benefits from leveraging AI to improve its products and drive faster revenue growth, it's been hard to quantify those benefits," Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali told CNBC.

Meta in April released a couple of its new Llama 4 models, which Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox previously said can help power so-called AI agents that can perform tasks for users via web browsers and other online interfaces.

It's critical that Meta keep improving Llama to create a major business involving AI agents that companies can use to interact with their customers within apps like Facebook and WhatsApp, William Blair research analyst Ralph Schackart said.

"Meta has an early mover advantage at scale in a multi-trillion dollar market," Schackart said in an email. "We believe Meta is very well positioned to leverage its billions of global users across multiple platforms."

Meta is unlikely to curb its Llama investment any time soon, but should eventually consider doing so if it fails to generates enough money to justify its costs, said Ken Gawrelski, a Wells Fargo managing director of equity research.

"We do believe that over time Meta needs to continue to evaluate whether Llama needs to be competitive with the leading-edge models," Gawrelski said. "This is a very expensive proposition and thus far, unlike Google, Meta does not directly monetize its model in any material way."

Meta AI and the consumer

Analysts are also following the Meta AI digital assistant. That's because the ChatGPT rival represents the second pillar of Zuckerberg's AI strategy.

Zuckerberg in January said he believes 2025 "is going to be the year when a highly intelligent and personalized AI assistant reaches more than 1 billion people, and I expect Meta AI to be that leading AI assistant."

In February, CNBC reported that Meta was planning to debut a standalone Meta AI app during the second quarter and test a paid subscription service, in which users could pay monthly fees to access more powerful versions like users can with ChatGPT.

Although Meta's enormous user base across its family of apps gives Meta AI an advantage over rivals like ChatGPT in terms of reach, they may not interact with Meta AI in the same way they do with rival chat apps, said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Deepak Mathivanan.

Gawrelski said that people may not want to use Meta AI within Facebook and Instagram if all they want to do is passively watch the short videos that Meta algorithmically recommends to their feeds.

"This is why a separate Meta AI, where Meta could clearly articulate its use case and value proposition, could be helpful," Gawrelski said.

A standalone Meta AI app could help the company better market the digital assistant and distinguish it from rivals, said Debra Aho Williamson, founder and chief analyst for Sonata Insights.

"ChatGPT has such wide brand awareness, that it's become a moat that is soon going to be very hard to overcome," Williamson said.

