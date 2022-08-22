Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Microsoft and Alaska Airlines Are Working With This Startup to Make Clean Jet Fuel From Carbon Emissions

By Diana Olick, CNBC

Courtesy: Twelve Lab

Sustainable aviation fuel, commonly called SAF, has so far been expensive to produce, but new startups are now creating clean fuels out of carbon at a much cheaper cost. Now, new tax credits for clean fuel production from the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act could propel these companies further faster.

Most SAF is made out of organic vegetable oils, but Twelve, a chemical technology company based in Berkeley, California, is making fuel out of carbon. It just announced a collaboration with Alaska Airlines and Microsoft to advance production and use of Twelve's E-jet, a lower-carbon jet fuel.

 "Our process takes CO2, water and electricity as inputs. We use the electricity to break apart CO2 and water, and then we have catalysts that recombine the elements to make new products. And one of the things that we can make is the building blocks for jet fuel," said co-founder and CEO Nicholas Flanders.

What the climate bill does for the nuclear industry

More than 100 million Americans will be exposed to extreme heat by 2053

Parts of Great Barrier Reef show highest coral cover seen in 36 years

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

 The process, according to Flanders, is far cheaper than existing SAF production.

"The cost of renewable electricity has been falling over the last decade, so has the cost of CO2 capture, and so has the cost of electrolyzers, which is the technology that we use to transform CO2 and water into the building blocks for jet fuel," he said.

Flanders says aircraft would not need to be changed in any way to accommodate the new fuel, which he said has 90% lower emissions than conventional jet fuel. That's huge for airlines trying to reach aggressive emissions goals.

Money Report

Business 23 mins ago

Biden Admin Is ‘Talking Daily' About Student Loan Forgiveness, Expects Decision in ‘Next Week Or So'

Business 29 mins ago

Trump PAC Paid Nearly $1 Million to Defense Lawyers in July Alone as Georgia and New York Probes Heated Up

 "We have a goal of reaching net zero by 2040. We've got five steps to get there," said Diana Birkett, SVP of public affairs and sustainability at Alaska Airlines. "But sustainable aviation fuel offers the biggest opportunity of all of those steps to take a meaningful leap into that 2040 goal."

At scale, the technology should be cost-competitive with traditional jet fuel, Flanders says. 

Twelve is backed by DCVC, Capricorn Investment Group, Carbon Direct, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, Breakout Ventures, Munich Ree and Elementum Ventures. It has raised $200 million to date.

 

 

 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us