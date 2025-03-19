Money Report

Microsoft announces new HR executive, company veteran Amy Coleman

By Jordan Novet, CNBC

Microsoft’s Amy Coleman (L) and Kathleen Hogan (R).
Source: Microsoft
  • Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told employees that Amy Coleman, who first joined the company in 1996, will replace Kathleen Hogan as its chief people officer.
  • Coleman will join its group of top executives, reporting directly to CEO Satya Nadella.
  • The software maker had 228,000 employees as of June 2024, distinguishing it as one of the largest employers in the U.S. by headcount.

Microsoft said Wednesday that company veteran Amy Coleman will become its new executive vice president and chief people officer, succeeding Kathleen Hogan, who has held the position for the past decade.

Hogan will remain an executive vice president but move to a newly established Office of Strategy and Transformation, which is an expansion of the office of the CEO. She will join Microsoft's group of top executives, reporting directly to CEO Satya Nadella.

Coleman is stepping into a major role, given that Microsoft is among the largest employers in the U.S., with 228,000 total employees as of June 2024. She has worked at the company for more than 25 years over two stints, having first joined as a compensation manager in 1996.

Hogan will remain on the senior leadership team.

"Amy has led HR for our corporate functions across the company for the past six years, following various HR roles partnering across engineering, sales, marketing, and business development spanning 25 years," Nadella wrote in a memo to employees.

"In that time, she has been a trusted advisor to both Kathleen and to me as she orchestrated many cross-company workstreams as we evolved our culture, improved our employee engagement model, established our employee relations team, and drove enterprise crisis response for our people," he wrote.

Hogan arrived at Microsoft in 2003 after being a development manager at Oracle and a partner at McKinsey. Under Hogan, some of Microsoft's human resources practices evolved. She has emphasized the importance of employees having a growth mindset instead of a fixed mindset, drawing on concepts from psychologist Carol Dweck.

"We came up with some big symbolic changes to show that we really were serious about driving culture change, from changing the performance-review system to changing our all-hands company meeting, to our monthly Q&A with the employees," Hogan said in a 2019 interview with Business Insider.

Hogan pushed for managers to evaluate the inclusivity of employees and oversaw changes in the handling of internal sexual harassment cases.

Coleman had been Microsoft's corporate vice president for human resources and corporate functions for the past four years. In that role, she was responsible for 200 HR workers and led the development of Microsoft's hybrid work approach, as well as the HR aspect of the company's Covid response, according to her LinkedIn profile.

