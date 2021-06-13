Microsoft Employees Slept in Data Centers During Pandemic Lockdown, Exec Says

Microsoft employees chose to sleep in data centers to avoid getting stuck at a roadblock, an executive said this week.

The company made several changes at its data centers during the pandemic to ensure that its workers felt safe.

Microsoft employees slept in the software company's data centers during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, an executive said on Wednesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

While many top technology companies directed their employees to work from home after Covid showed up in the U.S. in 2020, some employees were so important that they had to work on site. That was the case for a select few who worked at the locations containing the servers for online services like Microsoft Teams, as well as public-cloud infrastructure powering third-party customers' applications.

"I heard amazing stories about people actually sleeping in data centers," Kristen Roby Dimlow, corporate vice president for total rewards, performance and human resources business insights, said during a conversation with Morgan Stanley analysts Josh Baer and Mark Carlucci. "In certain countries there was huge lockdown, and so we would have our own employees choose to sleep in the data center because they were worried they'd get stuck at a roadblock, trying to go home."

Generally data centers are not places where people sleep. Aisles can be hot from air coming off of servers, and cold because of air conditioning to prevent machines from overheating. A Microsoft spokesperson would not say where employees slept in data centers or how many did it.

The company changed several aspects of work at its data centers because of the pandemic, Noelle Walsh, corporate vice president for the company's Cloud Operations and Innovation group, said in an interview with CNBC in April.

Employees were allowed to work from home if they felt anxious about coming to data centers, Walsh said. If people didn't want to take the bus, the company provided transportation to and from data centers and even allowed people to stay in hotels, she said.

"We had to in some cases go to shift work, day and night, to get the work done within the same schedule," Walsh said.

WATCH: Why data centers were the top real estate sector of 2020