Microsoft says 394,000 Windows computers infected by Lumma malware globally

By Jonathan Vanian, CNBC

Microsoft said Wednesday that it broke down the Lumma Stealer malware project with the help of law enforcement officials across the globe.

The tech giant said in a blog post that its digital crimes unit discovered over 394,000 Windows computers were infected by the Lumma malware worldwide between March 16 through May 16.

The Lumma malware was a favorite hacking tool used by bad actors, Microsoft said in the post. Hackers used the malware to steal passwords, credit cards, bank accounts and cryptocurrency wallets.

Microsoft said its digital crimes unit was able to dismantle the web domains underpinning Lumma's infrastructure with the help of a court order from the U.S. northern district court of Georgia.

The U.S. Department of Justice then took control of Lumma's "central command structure" and was able to squash the online marketplaces where bad actors purchased the malware. The cybercrime control center of Japan then "facilitated the suspension of locally based Lumma infrastructure," the blog post said.

"Working with law enforcement and industry partners, we have severed communications between the malicious tool and victims," Microsoft said in the post. "Moreover, more than 1,300 domains seized by or transferred to Microsoft, including 300 domains actioned by law enforcement with the support of Europol, will be redirected to Microsoft sinkholes. This will allow Microsoft's DCU to provide actionable intelligence to continue to harden the security of the company's services and help protect online users."


This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

