Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Middle-class wages aren't keeping up. Some economists say policy is suppressing pay growth

By Juhohn Lee,CNBC

Middle-class wages aren’t keeping up. Some economists say policy is suppressing pay growth
Anfisa Kameneva | EyeEm | Getty Images

Between 1979 and 2024, productivity in the U.S. soared by 80.9%, while hourly pay grew by just 29.4%, according to research by the Economic Policy Institute.

This trend has often been referred to as wage stagnation. But more recently, some economists have suggested that deliberate policy decisions have actively suppressed workers' wage growth.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

One reason might be the unreasonably high rate of unemployment in the U.S.

"Economists produce this thing they call the natural rate of unemployment," explained Josh Bivens, the chief economist at the Economic Policy Institute. "It's like the lowest unemployment can go without generating inflation."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the natural rate of unemployment has hovered between 4.5% and 5.5% throughout history. But since 1979, the U.S. has spent far more time with actual unemployment well above that estimated natural rate.

This has real-world consequences for the American middle-class because wages tend to grow faster during periods when unemployment is low.

"The best bargaining chip any employee has to getting wage growth is going to the boss and saying, 'I'm going to go somewhere else unless I make more money,'" said Bivens. "And that's just not a credible threat when unemployment is high."

Money Report

news 44 mins ago

Waymo to add Hyundai EVs to robotaxi fleet under new multiyear deal

news 44 mins ago

CVS is under pressure and considering a break up. Here's why that could be risky

Watch the video above to find out how middle-class wages are being suppressed.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us