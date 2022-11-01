Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Migos Rapper Takeoff Killed in Houston Shooting, Aged 28

By Stefan Sykes,CNBC

Scott Dudelson | Getty Images
  • Migos rapper Takeoff died after he was shot outside of a downtown bowling alley in Houston early Tuesday, an attorney for the rapper confirmed.
  • Bandmate Quavo was also present at the scene, according to the Houston Police Department.
  • Takeoff was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset.

Takeoff, a member of the Atlanta-based hip-hop trio Migos, died early Tuesday in a downtown Houston shooting, an attorney for the rapper confirmed.

"Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always," said attorney Drew Findling in a statement to NBC.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot outside of a bowling alley where he and bandmate Quavo, 31, attended a private party.

Police responded to the shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling shortly after 2:30 a.m. and once there, found one man dead from a gunshot wound to the head or neck, police said. A large crowd of 40 to 50 people were at the location when the shooting took place, NBC Houston affiliate KPRC reported, and two victims in unknown conditions were taken to nearby hospitals.

Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. No arrests have been announced.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Fidelity Is the Latest Employer to Offer Free College Education to Workers

news 19 mins ago

British Pound Sinks 2% Against the Dollar After Bank of England Recession Warning

Takeoff was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. The rap group, founded in the Atlanta suburb of Lawrenceville in 2008, had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including 2016's Grammy-nominated "Bad and Boujee." They released a trilogy of top-charting albums called "Culture," "Culture II" and "Culture III."

Earlier this month, Takeoff and Quavo debuted a new album "Only Built for Infinity Links," without member Offset. Offset, who is married to rapper Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us