Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Mining giant Rio Tinto in talks to buy U.S. lithium producer Arcadium

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

This is a photograph of a Rio Tinto mining helmet taken on 2 Jun. 2020.
Aaron Bunch | Getty Images
  • No financial specifics were disclosed.
  • Rio Tinto said that there is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed to.

The world's second-largest miner Rio Tinto expressed interest in acquiring U.S. lithium producer Arcadium, the two companies confirmed in separate statements on Monday.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

No financial specifics were disclosed. Rio Tinto said that there is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed to.

Arcadium Lithium's market value currently stands at $3.31 billion, according to data from LSEG. The company's Australian-listed shares jumped over 42% in early Monday trade.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

If the deal goes through, Rio Tinto would become one of the largest suppliers of lithium, trailing only Albemarle and SQM. This move comes as mining companies seek to secure essential minerals for the global energy transition.

Saul Kavonic, head of energy research at MST Marquee, told CNBC that Rio Tinto had been waiting for a lithium downturn in order to pursue M&A that can deliver it a world scale lithium division.

"Ultimately, Rio Tinto only wanted to play in the lithium space if they were going to be a top 3 producer," he told CNBC via email.

Money Report

news 19 mins ago

Activist Starboard Value has $1 billion Pfizer stake, taps former executives for help, sources say

news 21 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: September's shockingly good jobs report changes everything

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us