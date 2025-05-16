Moody's downgrades United States credit rating on increase in government debt

Moody's Ratings slashed the United State's credit rating down a notch on Friday, citing the budgetary burden the government faces amid high interest rates.
"This one-notch downgrade on our 21-notch rating scale reflects the increase over more than a decade in government debt and interest payment ratios to levels that are significantly higher than similarly rated sovereigns," the ratings agency said in a statement.
The U.S. is running a massive budget deficit as interest costs for Treasury debt continued to rise due to a combination of higher interest rates and more debt to finance. The fiscal deficit totaled $1.05 trillion year to date, 13% higher than a year ago. The influx in tariffs helped shave some of the imbalance last month, however.
This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.