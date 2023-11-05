Motivational quotes from billionaires Mark Cuban, Bill Gates and Ray Dalio: ‘You are never too smart to be confused'

Even billionaires wish they could go back in time and give their younger selves some wisdom.

That goes for three of the world's more popular business icons: Mark Cuban, Bill Gates and Ray Dalio. Each amassed their fortunes through entrepreneurship: Cuban built a startup that was acquired by Yahoo for $5.7 billion, Gates co-founded tech giant Microsoft, and Dalio created Bridgewater Associates, one of the world's largest hedge funds.

All three of them have experienced the heights of success — and each has regrets about the paths they took to get there. For example, as Dalio wrote during a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" Q&A in 2019: "The big message I would want to have given myself is: 'Why are you so stupidly arrogant!?!'"

From pushing the people around them too hard to letting their egos get in the way, here are some of the mistakes the trio made, and the advice they'd give themselves if they had the chance.

Be nicer

"I wish somebody would have told me to be nicer. Because I was always go, go, go ... Sometimes it took my partner Todd [Wagner] telling me, 'Look, you're scaring some people, [and] they're typically going to [quit], and you can't get mad." — Mark Cuban, on the "Bio Eats World″ life science podcast in June

Don't pretend to be smarter than you are

"You are never too smart to be confused. I thought I knew everything when I went to college. But eventually, I realized that the first step to learning something new is leaning into what you don't know, instead of focusing on what you do know." — Bill Gates, at Northern Arizona University's 2023 commencement ceremony

Stay humble, no matter your net worth

"You can be worlds smarter and raise your chances of making better decisions if you could simply be humble, and worried enough about being wrong to have the smartest people [be] willing to disagree with you and challenge you, so that you could examine their reasoning." — Ray Dalio, during a 2019 Reddit "Ask Me Anything" Q&A

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank," which features Mark Cuban as a panelist.

