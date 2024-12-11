Murder suspect Luigi Mangione's notebook called ‘wack' of CEO ‘targeted, precise'

A notebook found with Luigi Mangione contains a description of killing a CEO that matches details of his alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare's chief executive officer Brian Thompson in New York last week.

A notebook found with Luigi Mangione contains a description of killing a CEO that matches details of his alleged murder of UnitedHealthcare's chief executive officer in New York last week, NBC News reported Wednesday.

"What do you do?" a section of the notebook says.

"You wack the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention," the notebook says. "It's targeted, precise and doesn't risk innocents."

Thompson, a father of two, was scheduled to speak that morning at an investor day hosted by UnitedHealth Group, his company's parent, which was being held at the Hilton.

Surveillance video of Thompson's killing shows a masked man firing a gun that appears to be attached to a silencer at the CEO from behind, just outside the Hilton, as another person stands nearby.

Hours after Thompson's slaying, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters, "I want to be clear: At this time, every indication is that this was a premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack."

It was previously reported that Mangione also had a handwritten note with him which read, in part, "These parasites simply had it coming," when he was arrested in Altoona.

The note, which said he was not "working with anyone," also said, "I do apologize for any strife or traumas but it had to be done."

The note criticized UnitedHealthcare, the U.S. health-care industry and corporations.

Mangione, who holds two degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, reportedly has suffered from significant back pain for years.

UnitedHealthcare, which is the largest private payer of health insurance benefits in the United States, has been criticized for denying claims of customers.

Mangione is being held without bail in Pennsylvania on state firearms and forgery charges related to his arrest. The forgery charge relates to his alleged possession of several false identification documents, including one that was allegedly used to check into a hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side nearly two weeks before Thompson's slaying.

He is charged with murder and gun crimes in Manhattan.

At a Blair County Court hearing on Tuesday, Mangione refused to waive extradition to New York to face charges there for Thompson's killing.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said they will file paperwork required for a judge in Pennsylvania to decide whether to order Mangione's extradition.

— WNBC's Jonathan Dienst contributed reporting.